Detroit Pistons Free Agent Looking to Avoid Alternative Route
Currently, veteran forward Evan Fournier is not set to join an NBA roster for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Although Fournier had a team option with the Detroit Pistons after they acquired him from the New York Knicks at the 2024 NBA trade deadline, the Pistons declined it, making him a free agent.
With free agency nearly a week in, Fournier’s future is still unclear. For months, it’s been suggested that Fournier could gain interest overseas and bounce back as a prominent player on a Euro team. Although initial reports suggested that Fournier was considering that route, his reps shut down that notion, making it clear that the NBA remains a priority.
With free agency underway, nothing has changed.
According to Marc Stein, Fournier “prefers” to try to continue his run in the NBA. While he hasn’t signed anywhere just yet, Fournier is reportedly expected to “generate some NBA interest.”
Could the Pistons bring the French veteran back for another run? It’s a possibility.
Last season, the Pistons had Fournier play in 29 games, averaging 19 minutes off the bench. He produced seven points per game, struggling with his efficiency and draining just 37 percent of his shots.
At the time, Fournier was coming off a run with the New York Knicks, which ended on a rough note. Last season, Fournier averaged four points on 20 percent shooting in a small sample size of three games. In the prior season, Fournier averaged six points on 38 percent shooting from the field in 27 games.
For what it’s worth, the Pistons appreciated the veteran leadership that Fournier brought to the table. Being in the NBA since 2012, he has plenty of experience under his belt after runs in Denver, Orlando, Boston, and New York.
With the first wave of free agency in the rearview, Fournier could gain some interest in the coming weeks, as teams look to fill out the rest of their spots months before training camp.