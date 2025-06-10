Detroit Pistons Get Unfortunate Update on Pipe-Dream Trade Candidate
Just one week ago, a report from the NBA Insider Marc Stein revealed a bad sign for the Detroit Pistons fans who want to see Devin Booker return to his home state and play for the hometown team.
As the Phoenix Suns put together a search for a new head coach after cutting ties with Mike Budenholzer, Stein reported that Booker was involved in the process of searching for a new head coach. It was a move that signaled Booker was in Phoenix to stay.
The Suns hired their guy in Jordan Ott. Now, one of their next orders of business will be securing another long-term contract with Booker, who is eligible for a two-year, $150 million extension this summer. According to Stein, Booker is “widely expected” to secure the bag from the Phoenix.
While Booker was already a pipe dream candidate for the Pistons, this is just another update that should issue the skeptics a heavier dose of reality.
Since 2015, Booker has been a critical player for Phoenix. His early days with the Suns didn’t involve a lot of pressure, considering Phoenix was one of the worst teams in the NBA. During that time, Booker honed his craft and established himself as one of the top rising stars in the game. Once it became time to play meaningful basketball, Booker was ready to take his status as a star to the next level.
He might not have an NBA Championship under his belt, but Booker helped the Suns to a Western Conference Finals win in 2021. The Suns haven’t followed up with a bigger run, but they’ve made the playoffs every year since then, with Booker averaging nearly 30 points in 47 postseason games.
A Booker-Cunningham duo would’ve been intriguing, but the Michigan State man, Mat Ishbia, wasn’t going to let his franchise star loose anytime soon.