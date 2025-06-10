All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Get Unfortunate Update on Pipe-Dream Trade Candidate

Devin Booker is expected to land a big extension in Phoenix.

Justin Grasso

Dec 15, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Kevin Durant (35) react after a time out in the second half during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Kevin Durant (35) react after a time out in the second half during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just one week ago, a report from the NBA Insider Marc Stein revealed a bad sign for the Detroit Pistons fans who want to see Devin Booker return to his home state and play for the hometown team.

As the Phoenix Suns put together a search for a new head coach after cutting ties with Mike Budenholzer, Stein reported that Booker was involved in the process of searching for a new head coach. It was a move that signaled Booker was in Phoenix to stay.

The Suns hired their guy in Jordan Ott. Now, one of their next orders of business will be securing another long-term contract with Booker, who is eligible for a two-year, $150 million extension this summer. According to Stein, Booker is “widely expected” to secure the bag from the Phoenix.

Devin Booke
Feb 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles by Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While Booker was already a pipe dream candidate for the Pistons, this is just another update that should issue the skeptics a heavier dose of reality.

Since 2015, Booker has been a critical player for Phoenix. His early days with the Suns didn’t involve a lot of pressure, considering Phoenix was one of the worst teams in the NBA. During that time, Booker honed his craft and established himself as one of the top rising stars in the game. Once it became time to play meaningful basketball, Booker was ready to take his status as a star to the next level.

He might not have an NBA Championship under his belt, but Booker helped the Suns to a Western Conference Finals win in 2021. The Suns haven’t followed up with a bigger run, but they’ve made the playoffs every year since then, with Booker averaging nearly 30 points in 47 postseason games.

A Booker-Cunningham duo would’ve been intriguing, but the Michigan State man, Mat Ishbia, wasn’t going to let his franchise star loose anytime soon.

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News