Detroit Pistons' December schedule will test their abilities on the road

The Detroit Pistons are going to have to be road warriors this month, playing nine of their 13 games away from the Motor City.

Here's a look at each game the Pistons will have in the month of December and what to expect.

Dec. 1 vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Pistons begin the month with a tough matchup at home against the Hawks, who are surging in the Eastern Conference.

Dec. 3 at Milwaukee Bucks

The Pistons have a quick and easy trip to Milwaukee to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the division rival Bucks.

Dec. 5 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers make their annual trip to the Motor City to possibly play spoiler against the Pistons at home.

Dec. 6 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

For the second time in four nights, the Bucks and Pistons will meet. This game falls on the second night of a back-to-back in Detroit.

Dec. 12 at Atlanta Hawks

After a six-day pause in the schedule, the Pistons begin a three-game road trip against the Hawks.

Dec. 15 at Boston Celtics

The Pistons will have a chance to get revenge on the Celtics in Beantown. The Pistons saw their 13-game win streak snapped at the hands of the Celtics the day before Thanksgiving.

Dec. 18 at Dallas Mavericks

The Pistons will get their first look at number one overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks, who will host Detroit for the only time this season.

Dec. 20 vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Pistons return home for a brief game against LaMelo Ball, Rookie of the Year candidate Kon Knueppel and the Hornets.

Dec. 22 at Portland Trail Blazers

The Pistons embark on a five-game west coast trip that will take them first to Portland to finish the season series against the Trail Blazers.

Dec. 23 at Sacramento Kings

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Pistons draw a matchup with the Kings.

Dec. 26 at Utah Jazz

The Pistons will celebrate Christmas on the West Coast and then travel to Salt Lake City to face off against the Jazz.

Dec. 28 at Los Angeles Clippers

The Pistons then head to the Intuit Dome to take on the Clippers who have struggled mightily this season despite Kawhi Leonard's return to the lineup.

Dec. 30 at Los Angeles Lakers

The calendar year concludes with a matchup against LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.