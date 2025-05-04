Detroit Pistons GM Makes Heartfelt Post After Historic Seasons
Last offseason, the Detroit Pistons went through an array of changes to alter the direction of the franchise. Among their moves was bringing in Trajan Langdon to lead the front office. Following a strong first season with the organization, the longtime executive sent a message to the fanbase.
Langdon wasted little time making alterations to the Pistons, the biggest being replacing head coach Monty Williams with J.B. Bickerstaff. He also improved the supporting cast around the team's young core, bringing in quality veterans like Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley.
These changes had an immediate impact on the Pistons, as they drastically turned things around from 2024. They went through a historic turnaround, becoming the first team to triple their win total in one year.
Along with drastically improving their win total, the Pistons ended their playoff drought as well. The young team fought hard against the New York Knicks in round one but saw themselves eliminated in six games.
With the 2025 season now at its end for the Pistons, Langdon took to social media to reflect on his first year in Detroit. He applauded the fans for filling the arena on a nightly basis and is looking forward to what's ahead for this group.
As the offseason gets ready to begin for the Pistons, it's time for Langdon to get to work. Following such a successful 2025 campaign, there are expectations for this team now. He did a great job improving the roster in his first summer and now will continue tweaking the assortment of players to try and raise the team's ceiling.
With the young core showing promise, Langdon's focus should remain on the supporting cast. If he can continue to make improvements in the margins, the Pistons should keep trending in the right direction.