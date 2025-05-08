Detroit Pistons GM Speaks on Extending Key Core Pieces This Offseason
In his first season at the helm of the Detroit Pistons' front office, Trajan Langdon made countless moves to set the team up for a historic turnaround. Heading into his second summer with the franchise, he now has a pair of big decisions to make.
Langdon didn't waste any time making changes since taking the job, making alterations to the coaching staff and roster. His adjustments paid huge dividends, as the Pistons were one of the NBA's biggest success stories this season. They managed to triple their win total and finish with a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference. Detroit's playoff dreams ended after just six games following a hard-fought series with the New York Knicks.
Now officially looking ahead to the offseason, Langdon kicked off exit interviews by holding a press conference on Wednesday morning. He covered a variety of topics, including a pair of core members becoming eligible for extensions. Langdon anticipates having contract talks with Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, but doesn't appear to be in a rush to work things out.
"That’s TBD right now. I’m sure talks will be had in the summer, but we have a long time to make that decision," Langdon told reporters.
Duren and Ivey were both key pieces to the Pistons' success this season and showed they should be in the franchise's long-term plans. Conversations with the latter might be tougher given that his season ended abruptly in January due to injury.
Seeing that the offseason is just getting underway, Langdon gave the right response on the topic. Based on how both players looked alongside Cade Cunningham this season, the front office should look to try and work out new contracts for them. In the meantime, Langdon and his staff will begin preparing to make upgrades via the draft and free agency.