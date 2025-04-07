Detroit Pistons Guard Goes Berserk Over Houston's Win vs Duke
Before landing on the Detroit Pistons, Marcus Sasser enjoyed a four-year college career at Houston. He is still very invested in the program, as he was seen going ballistic following their latest victory.
Houston entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed and are among the handful of teams still standing. On Saturday, they had arguably their biggest matchup of the year thus far. Houston took the floor in the Final Four against Cooper Flagg and fellow No. 1 seed Duke.
This battle of top seeds did not disappoint, as things ended up going down to the wire. Houston managed to completely shift the momentum down the stretch, coming up big in the final moments. Flagg had an opportunity to lift Duke to a victory but couldn't get his free-throw jumper to fall. In the end, it was Houston who ended up punching their ticket to the national championship game.
Sasser also found himself in action Saturday night, as the Pistons faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, this didn't stop him from getting to see his old team pick up a big win in the Final Four.
The Pistons guard made it to his TV for the end of the game, and took to social media to add to the buzz. He was beyond elated about the victory, posting a video on his Instagram story to celebrate Houston reaching the national championship game.
Following their win over Duke, Houston is now slated to face off against Florida in the championship game on Monday night. As for Sasser, the second-year guard is gearing up for his first taste of the postseason in the NBA.