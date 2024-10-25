Detroit Pistons Guard Praises Tobias Harris' Veteran Presence
Through the early stages of this season, Jaden Ivey has been one of the main standouts for the Detroit Pistons. As he kicks off his third year in the league, the former No. 5 pick opened up on one new face who has had a major impact on him.
During the offseason, Trajan Langdon made it a point of emphasis to bring in veterans to play alongside this young core. Among those signed was Tobias Harris, who is enetering his second tenure with the franchise. Having been in numerous situations through his NBA career, the journeyman forward is an ideal vet for this young squad.
In his short time with the team, Harris already seems to be having an impact on his teammates. While appearing on SiriusXM radio earlier this week, Ivey opened up on learning from the Pistons' new vet.
Especially Tobias. I think him, he just has a mindset and knowing of, he's played in so many games and been in so many moments. In the clutch, in the playoffs. He knowns exactly what needs to happen out there on the floor to be able to succeed and to win. For me, I think I really try to just listen to him and listen to what he says on the court when we're out there. He's been amazing just being able to lead us in that vet role that we really need.
Upon returning to Detroit, Harris has stated he wants to be a mentor to this younger team. At this stage of his career, he is aiming to leave an impact on the next generation and teach them how to conduct themselves as professionals. Ivey appears to be one of the people taking full advantage of the experienced players added to the roster, and the Pistons are hopeful it can reflect in his play.
Following a strong performance in the preseason, Ivey kicked off the regular season in impressive fashion. In 30 minutes of action against the Pacers' he notched 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Ivey will look to keep his momentum rolling on Friday as the Pistons take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.