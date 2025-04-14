Detroit Pistons Guard Squashes Beef With Giannis Antetokounmpo
In their final two games of the regular season, the Detroit Pistons found themselves squaring off in a mini-series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Following some late-game theatrics on Friday, Malik Beasley appears to have settled his beef with one of his former teammates.
With these teams being so tight in the standings, game one still had something hanging in the balance. Toward the end of the matchup, things got a little intense between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malik Beasley.
In the final seconds of Friday's matchup, Giannis tried to poke fun at Beasley after blocking one of his three-point attempts. The veteran guard didn't take kindly to this, sounding off on the former MVP to his face and after the game. However, things unfolded a bit differently on Sunday.
Beasley played briefly in the season finale, scoring 23 points in 19 minutes of action. After the game, he made his over to the bench to talk with Giannis and some other members of the Bucks. He and the superstar forward ended up sharing a warm embrace, indicating that there are no hard feelings after how things unfolded in the previous matchup.
Beasley is close with a majority of the Bucks roster, having suited up for the franchise last season. He ended up spending just one year in Milwaukee before opting to join the Pistons in free agency last summer.
Beasley's stellar performance off the bench Sunday capped off what was a career year for the veteran sharpshooter in Detroit. Following a regular season campaign worthy of a Sixth Man of the Year nomination, he'll now attempt to help lead the young Pistons squad in their first postseason run.