Detroit Pistons Have High Expectations for Free Agency Addition
Heading into free agency, the Detroit Pistons had some of the most money to spend among the 30 NBA teams. While they've opted to leave some of this space open, they did spend a decent amount to bring in a strong veteran presence.
Among the moves Trajan Langdon has made this summer is signing Tobias Harris to a two-year, $52 million deal. Now back with the Pistons, he'll look to provide stability and mentorship on and off the floor.
While breaking down the impact the league's new CBA has had on free agency, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer touched on some of the notable deals from this offseason. When discussing Harris' reunion with the Pistons, he cited that the organization views him as somone who can help get their rebuild back on track.
the only other major beneficiaries on the open market who changed teams were Tobias Harris — whom Detroit, sources said, believes can serve as a foundational leader for the Pistons’ rebuild from the NBA cellar
When put in the right situation, Harris has played at a near All-Star level. Last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 17.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.1 APG on 48/35/87 shooting splits.
As a do-it-all forward, Harris certainly has the potential to help turn the Pistons into a more competitive team. At his peak, his scoring average has floated around 20 PPG. With Detroit still looking to find their identity on that end, Harris could take some resonsibilites off Cade Cunningham's shoulders. Along with providing floor spacing, Harris is a versatile forward who could operate in the pick-and-roll with Jalen Duren and his former teammate Paul Reed.
Even though his reunion with Detroit might only end up lasting a couple seasons, Harris can certainly help this young core take the next step forward to being competitive.