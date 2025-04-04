Detroit Pistons Have Positive Cade Cunningham Update vs Raptors
Coming off of a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Detroit Pistons plan to get some reinforcements on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors. Cade Cunningham could be one of them.
The Pistons had a positive update regarding Cunningham when the injury report was submitted on Thursday. The one-time All-Star is now questionable to take on the Toronto Raptors.
While Cunningham isn’t guaranteed to return, his upgraded status is a step in the right direction.
Ahead of the March 23 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Cunningham was scratched right before the game tipped off. The Pistons entered the next few games with Cunningham ruled out in advance.
When the Pistons approached their Wednesday matchup against the Thunder, Cunningham was initially listed as doubtful. As expected, he ended up missing his fifth game in a row.
The Pistons announced that Cunningham’s setback started during the March 21 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. While Cunningham finished the game with 38 minutes played, scoring 35 points and producing six assists and seven rebounds, he needed to get an MRI following the matchup.
Detroit’s official injury announcement described Cunningham’s recovery timetable as day-to-day. If he doesn’t get an opportunity to return to the court on Friday night in Toronto, the Pistons will eye Saturday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies as his next opportunity to take the floor.
Throughout the current stretch of absences for Cunningham, the Pistons have won three of their five games. The two losses occurred on the road against playoff-caliber teams from the Western Conference.