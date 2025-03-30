Detroit Pistons Have Positive Injury Update on Tobias Harris
Just a few days after turning Cade Cunningham into a late scratch against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Detroit Pistons did the same thing for Tobias Harris.
As Harris dealt with right Achilles Tendinopathy, the Pistons decided to downgrade the veteran forward before tipping off against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth and final time during the regular season.
While the sudden absence was concerning, the Pistons don’t seem to believe Harris’ setback will be a long-term issue. After getting a day off on Saturday, the Pistons are slated to pay a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. According to the official NBA injury report, Harris has been upgraded to probable to play.
Friday’s game was the first time since March 5 Harris missed game action. At the time, Harris missed two games in a row for the first time this season. He returned against the Golden State Warriors on March 8, checking in for 36 minutes. Since then, Harris has been available.
Over the past 10 games he played, Harris has averaged 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. He was shooting 47 percent from the field, and knocking down 32 percent from three.
Based on the injury report, it seems there is a good chance Harris is back on the court again for his 74th outing this year, barring any unexpected changes.
After beating the Cavaliers while down three starters, the Pistons are searching for their fourth win in a row. The team is eyeing the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed, which is currently possessed by the Indiana Pacers.