Detroit Pistons Keep NBA Playoff Run Alive With Game 5 Win vs Knicks
Following a controversial ending in Game 4 at home, the Detroit Pistons were back in the Empire State to face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Tuesday. The Pistons were fighting for their season.
After the NBA admitted a mistake on a no-call for Detroit in the final seconds of Game 4, the Pistons felt slighted when they realized they had to enter Game 5 while trailing 3-1 instead of being tied up 2-2.
Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff made it clear that the frustration was behind them. As far as having added motivation due to feeling slighted, the head coach noted that they didn’t need any bulletin board material like that on Tuesday. They were bound to have a win-or-go-home attitude regardless.
While the odds are stacked against them for the remainder of the series, the Pistons extended it to a Game 6 with a victory on the road.
Unlike Sunday’s action, neither team could find notable separation in Game 5. While the Pistons had a solid seven-point lead within the first quarter, the Knicks were able to jump out in front of them before the start of the second quarter.
Both teams traded 27 points before halftime. Detroit had to play from behind going into the second half once again, but this time around, it was only by one possession.
A strong start to the second half was in store for the Pistons. Although the Knicks shot slightly better from the field, the Pistons forced five turnovers and ended up outscoring the Knicks by four points. Despite gaining a double-digit lead for a moment, it was gone in a flash.
The Pistons and the Knicks were taking Game 5 down to the wire.
During an intense battle, the Pistons were getting the best of the Knicks and saw their opponent lose two key players in the final minutes for a small stretch. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart both left the game for a bit, which put New York in a tough spot.
The Pistons couldn’t get comfortable, but they weren’t ready to see their season end in five games. A 106-103 win for the Pistons sends the series back to Detroit on Thursday night.