Detroit Pistons Key Starter Has Unclear Status vs Kings
As the Detroit Pistons hit the final stretch of the regular season, they are well aware of the fact that they will play in the playoffs later this month. As the team recently punched its ticket to the postseason, the Pistons have been dealing with some notable injury concerns.
Tobias Harris is one of a few Pistons players who has missed time lately. After checking in for 27 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs on March 25, Harris missed his first set of action since early March. Although Harris was initially expected to play the Cleveland Cavaliers, he was ruled out as a late scratch due to an Achilles-related setback.
He’s been in and out of the lineup since, and was listed as questionable against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.
Last week, Harris returned to the Pistons’ starting lineup for the matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played in 22 minutes, making five of his eight shots from the field and scoring 10 points. He also had four rebounds and two assists.
During the second half of the matchup against OKC, the Pistons ruled out Harris early. He was dealing with heel soreness, which affected his availability later on.
For the past two games, Harris has been off the court. The severity of his setback is unclear, but the Pistons don’t seem overly concerned. The Pistons have Harris listed as questionable alongside the starting center, Jalen Duren. They could both be game-time decisions for Monday’s 7 PM ET tip.