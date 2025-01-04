Detroit Pistons Land 2-Time All-Star in Recent NBA Mock Trade
As trade season rolls along in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons find themselves in an interesting position. Armed with the most cap flexibility in the league, they are an ideal third team to help facilitate a big deal. However, currently in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, Trajan Langdon could look to be a buyer.
The Pistons have drastically changed their trajectory after struggling for the majority of last season. Between adding veteran help and the emergence of Cade Cunningham, Detroit's rebuild is finally starting to yield positive dividends. With a chance to end their playoff drought, a case could be made for the Pistons to seek upgrades between now and February 6th.
Last week, the staff at Bleacher Report put together a new batch of blockbuster mock trades that could shake up the NBA landscape. One of the frameworks sees the Pistons land a multi-time All-Star in Zach LaVine in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr., Jaden Ivey, and Simone Fontecchio.
Despite a material change in the way he plays, Ivey just isn't a fit for the Pistons. The offense has not peaked when he's next to Cade Cunningham and implodes when he's on his own. LaVine is not only the comfier shot-making threat alongside Detroit's best player, but he's more equipped to keep the machine humming during solo stints.
Parting ways with Ivey could be a tough decision for the Pistons, as the homegrown talent is starting to show some promise. However, LaVine arguably makes better sense alongside Cade Cunningham long-term.
LaVine is someone who could take shot creation duties off Cunningham's plate, along with being an effective high-volume shooter. This season, the Bulls star is averaging 22.0 PPG while shooting an impressive 44.7% from deep on over seven attempts per game.
Acquiring LaVine would be a big commitment for the Pistons, as he is potenitally under contract for the next two seasons (player option in 2027) at over $40 million annually. That said, if Detroit were to seek out a high-level talent to partner with their star guard, a big swing like this could make sense. At a bare minimum it raises the Pistons' floor to being a consistent playoff team.