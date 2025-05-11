Detroit Pistons Land 2-Time Champion in Recent NBA Mock Trade
Coming off a 2025 campaign where they shattered expectations, the Detroit Pistons should be a team seeking upgrades in the offseason. In a recent mock trade, they part with a homegrown talent in exchange for a multi-time champion.
Still weeks away from the offseason officially getting underway, the people at Bleacher Report put together a list of 'No-Brainer' trade ideas. One framework has the Pistons engaging in a three-team deal with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. Detroit lands Jrue Holiday and Cam Johnson in exchange for Isaiah Stewart, Tobias Harris, Marcus Sasser and a future first-round pick.
Holiday is the perfect veteran to add to this young core and is still a very good defender who averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season. Johnson immediately becomes the Pistons' starting power forward and is an ideal floor-spacer who averaged 18.8 points on 39.0 percent shooting from three.
It is a steep price to pay, but this could be an avenue worth pursuing for the Pistons. Holiday has proven to be a contributing piece on countless winning teams, and could be a good mentor for Cade Cunningham. Also, with Holiday being in the later stage of his career, he'd likely thrive in a smaller role. This would allow Detroit to continue playing Jaden Ivey big minutes, essentially shifting him to a sixth-man role.
As for Johnson, he is the ideal type of wing player to pair alongside Cunningham. He is a constant threat from beyond the arc and is capable of providing secondary scoring. This season for the Nets, he averaged 18.8 PPG while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc on seven attempts per game.
The Pistons would have to solidify their frontcourt depth with Stewart leaving, but that is an area that can be addressed in free agency. Having someone who has won at the highest level on multiple occasions could greatly help the Pistons compete in the short and long term, which is why this kind of deal makes sense.