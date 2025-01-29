Detroit Pistons Land Former No. 2 Pick in Latest NBA Mock Trade
Currently sitting in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, the Detroit Pistons are in a position to be a buyer at the trade deadline. With less than two weeks to go, one analyst made the case for them to take a flier on a former lottery pick.
In a recent column for The Athletic, Sam Vecenie made a list of NBA trades he wants to see between now and February 6th. Among the frameworks made was one where the Pistons send Tim Hardaway Jr. and a pair of second-round picks to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Lonzo Ball.
However, the team could use another ballhandler who could potentially play in lineups with Cunningham after the team lost Jaden Ivey indefinitely to a broken leg. The benefit to Ball is that he ticks all of the boxes Detroit needs. He’d be an awesome defender for a team that is putting an increased emphasis on that end of the court under J.B. Bickerstaff this season.
Ball missed the last two seasons due to injury, but has returned to action in 2025. The former No. 2 pick has appeared in 26 games thus far and is posting averages of 7.0 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 3.5 APG.
As a player who can do just about everything on the floor, Ball is an interesting target for the Pistons. He'd provide defense and playmaking in the backcourt, taking a lot of Cade Cunningham's plate. Ball has also made massive strides as a three-point shooter since entering the NBA, giving Detroit more outside shooting.
Ball's injury history is certainly a major cause for concern, but the rewards outweigh the risk. THJ is on an expiring contract, so the Pistons wouldn't be giving up much in the deal. Ball is also in the last year of his contract, allowing the front office to maintain flexibility moving forward.
In terms of small moves in the margins that could help the Pistons make a push in the coming months, Ball is one avenue worth considering.