Detroit Pistons Legend Praises Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese
Among the many jobs Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas has held since retiring is being a TV analyst. Earlier this week, the Hall of Fame guard took to social media to praise two of the WNBA's top rookies.
After being top ten picks in the 2024 WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have emerged as two of the league's top young stars. Both received All-Star nominations in their first season, resulting in a heated Rookie of the Year debate.
While most fans and analysts have been picking sides between these two players, Thomas took the time to have kind words for both of them. The Pistons legend recently re-posted a clip from a postgame interview of Clark, stating that her and Reese care more about team success than personal accolades.
Clark had a massively high bar set for her following a dominant run in college, but she's managed to live up to the hype. This season, she is posting averages of 18.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 8.3 APG.
As for Reese, she has also put together an impressive first year in the WNBA. Over the weekend, she set a new single-season record for rebounds with 405 and counting.
Thomas' praise for Reese comes on the heels of her showing love to the Pistons. Before the Chicago Sky took on Clark and the Indiana Fever Friday night, she donned a Dennis Rodman jersey when arriving to the arena. Reese sported his jersey fresh off setting a WNBA record with three straight games with at least 20 rebounds.