WNBA Star Spotted Donning Jersey of Detroit Pistons Legend
Throughout the summer, WNBA rookie phenom Angel Reese has been connected to the Detroit Pistons on multiple occasions. Ahead of her primetime matchup on Friday night, she was once again seen showing love to the franchise.
Reese's connections to the Pistons first started when rumors swirled of her and Jalen Duren allegedly being on a vacation together. Speculation grew even more earlier this month when the Chicago Sky forward was spotted in a Pistons hoodie on social media.
On Friday night, Reese and the Sky were slated to take on the Indiana Fever. This matchup garnered a lot of attention, as it marked the fourth and final time she'd square off with Caitlin Clark.
Before the game, Reese went in a different direction with her attire. She showed up to the arena sporting a throwback Dennis Rodman jersey.
During his Hall of Fame NBA career, Rodman was most known for his tenacity on the glass. This is likely why Reese went with this jersey, as she has also made a name for herself with her rebounding. Earlier this week, the Sky rookie made history by notching three straight games of 20 or more rebounds.
Before Rodman joined forces with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on the Chicago Bulls, he broke into the league with the Pistons. The franchise drafted him in the second round in 1986, and he quickly became a key contributor.
With his athleticism and intensity, Rodman became one of the key members of the Pistons supporting cast. He led the NBA in rebounding in each of his last two seasons in Detroit, averaging around 18 a game. Rodman was a prime example of a player being a star in their role, and it helped Detroit take home a pair of championships in 1989 and 1990.
As for Reese, she is on pace to lead the WNBA in rebounding as a rookie. With a handful of games left in the regular season, she is currently averaging just shy of 13 boards a night.