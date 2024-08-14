Detroit Pistons Legend Responds to Viral Post About Former Teammate
Since retiring from basketball, former Detroit Pistons big man Rasheed Wallace has hung around the game as a podcaster. When one of his old teammates were brought up in a viral social media post this weekend, he couldn't help but chime in.
On Saturday afternoon, Team USA took on France in the gold medal game for men's basketball. Among the players to get a lot of shine was Guerschon Yabusele, who was a standout for the host country in the Summer Games.
During the game, a post started going around on X regarding his appearance. Some fans thought the former Boston Celtics forward resembled Pistons legend Ben Wallace.
Among those to react to this viral post was Rasheed Wallace. He put up a picture online of Ben Wallace donning a Team USA jersey.
Ben Wallace never suited up for Team USA in the Olympics, but did suit up for the United States in the 2002 FIBA World Cup. However, when it comes to the NBA, he is most known for his time with the Pistons.
Ben first arrived in 2000 after stints with the Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic. He would end up being a key member for the team, primarily for his defense. Along with helping Detroit win a championship in 2004, he won Defensive Player of the Year on four separate occasions.
Following a brief stretch away from the Pistons, Ben returned to Detroit to finish his career there. During his nine years with the franchise, he averaged 6.6 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 1.5 APG,1.4 SPG, and 2.3 BPG.
Ben Wallace still has close ties to the Pistons, as he has been an advisor in their Basketball Operations department since 2021.