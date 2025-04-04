Detroit Pistons Legend Speaks on Comparisons to Cade Cunningham
In the midst of his breakout season, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has been compared to countless high-level talents. Before the playoffs get underway, one Hall of Famer touched on the similarities between him and the first-time All-Star.
As a jumbo-sized point guard who can do just about everything on the floor, Grant Hill is among the names that have been broken up when discussing Cunningham. This likely also has to do with the fact that he plays for the Pistons, as Hill was also a top pick by Detroit (third overall) back in 1994.
While speaking with ESPN, the Pistons legend was asked about being a player comp for Cunningham. He agreed that there are some parallels in their play styles and how they attack the game.
"I think there's some similarities in terms of trying to just control the game and trying to have an impact on the game in a number of different ways," Hill told ESPN. "He thinks the game at a very high level, and he's got just this incredible feel and incredible basketball instincts, and I do feel like those were some of the similarities that we brought to the game."
With his strong all-around play, Cunningham has put his name in the same conversation as Hill's. His nine triple-doubles on the year are good for the third most in franchise history, trailing only the seven time All-Star.
At the age of 23, Cunningham has put together an All-NBA caliber season for the Pistons. Still, with a little over a week to go, he is averaging 25.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.2 APG. If he can continue on this trajectory, Cunningham has a chance to cement himself with Hill and all the other premiere talents in Pistons history.