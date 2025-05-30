Detroit Pistons Listed as Surprise Team to Trade for 2-Time NBA MVP
Following a breakout campaign this season, the Detroit Pistons have put themselves back on the map in the NBA. The franchise is trending in the right direction and looks like it could be a competitive squad for years to come.
Detroit went through a flurry of changes last offseason, and it yielded massive dividends for them. The team rallied behind new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, and bringing in quality veterans drastically improved the team's on-court product. Now, Trajan Langdon is tasked with continuing to find the right pieces to put around Cade Cunningham and the rest of the Pistons' core.
While the Pistons did shatter expectations this season, it seems unlikely they'd make any massive changes this offseason. That said, it hasn't stopped them from being connected to one of the biggest storylines in the league right now. Recently, the people at Bleacher Report listed Detroit as a surprise team that could trade for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Slotting him alongside Cade Cunningham creates the ideal one-two punch. Between those two, the Pistons have their defensive anchor, first and second offensive scoring options and No. 1 and No. 2 playmakers. Surround them with enough shooting and the right kind of center, and you're looking at a prospective juggernaut–not just in the Eastern Conference, but overall. (Note: Isaiah Stewart might be the right kind of center.)
Trading for Giannis would instantly put the Pistons in the title hunt for the foreseeable future. The Bucks star is still playing at an MVP level, and Cunningham is just scratching the surface of his full potential. With these two being strong complements for one another, it would give Detroit arguably one of the league's top duos.
Armed with numerous first-round picks and multiple promising young talents, the Pistons could be an interesting trade partner for the Bucks. They have the assets that help spark a quick rebuild for them as they enter a new phase of the franchise.
Seeing that the Pistons just reached the playoffs for the first time in six years, a move of this magnitude might seem a bit rushed. However, if the front office was going to take a big swing, this would certainly be it. There is no denying that there is enough talent between Cunningham and Giannis to deliver a championship if they were paired together.
It's worth noting that all of this chatter is mere speculation. As of now, Giannis has not told the Bucks that he wishes to be traded.