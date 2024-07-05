Detroit Pistons Lose Coach to Alabama After J.B. Bickerstaff Hiring
Whenever a new head coach takes over a team, change is inevitable.
The Detroit Pistons didn’t really get the chance to consider their options with assistant coach Brian Adams, though. Shortly after the Pistons resolved their coaching question, it was reported Adams would be taking his talents elsewhere.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaorwski, Adams is set to join Nate Oats’ staff at the University of Alabama. Adams leaves after one season in Detroit.
The NCAA is nothing new for Adams, who assisted at Harvard dating back to 2011. After stints with Harvard and Marist, Adams coached the developmental squad for the LA Clippers from 2014 to 2020. In 2018, he landed his first head coaching job in the G League.
When former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers joined the Philadelphia 76ers, Adams made the move with him, landing a promotion. When Rivers was fired, Adams took on a head coaching job in Taipei. After a few months with that position, he resigned before joining the Pistons in late December of 2023.
At the time of his arrival in Detroit, Adams joined Monty Williams’ staff. The Pistons struggled in 2023-2024 to the point where Williams’ job was in question, despite the fact he had five years left on his contract. The Pistons moved on from Williams. This week, he was replaced by J.B. Bickerstaff.
It’s unclear what the plan was for Adams now that Bickerstaff is in charge. Instead of sticking around and waiting to find out, Adams is on his way to ‘Bama to take on his third NCAA assistant coaching job.
Meanwhile, Bickerstaff and the Pistons have a lot of work to do in the coming months as he finalizes his coaching staff ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.