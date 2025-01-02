Detroit Pistons Lose Jaden Ivey to Injury vs Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey went down with a scary injury on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic.
With ten minutes left to go in the game, the Pistons were looking to prevent a comeback from Orlando, as they led 84-79 in the fourth quarter.
When Orlando’s Cole Anthony went to make a play on the ball, he landed on Ivey’s leg, causing a lower-body injury. Ivey remained on the court clearly in pain, which stopped the action.
It wouldn’t be long before both teams took the court to surround Ivey as trainers worked with him. The veteran guard would soon have his leg wrapped up before he was rolled off the court on a stretcher.
Detroit Pistons fans chanted Ivey’s name as he left the arena bowl. The Pistons huddled up to regroup before getting back out on the court to resume the action.
Ivey left the game after checking in for 27 minutes. He was shooting efficiently from the field, making eight of his 11 shots. Six of his attempts came from three. He made all but one of those shots from deep. Ivey was leading the Pistons in scoring with 22 points before he went down with an injury. He also had four assists, one rebound, and one steal.
Leading up to Wednesday’s action against Orlando, Ivey was having a career year. In 29 games, he averaged 17 points on 45 percent shooting and knocked down 39 percent of his threes on five attempts per game. He’s also been coming down with four rebounds per game while dishing out four assists per night.