Detroit Pistons Lose Starter Ahead of Grizzlies Matchup
As the Detroit Pistons approached their Saturday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, they suddenly downgraded the veteran big man Jalen Duren. According to the official NBA injury report, Duren is dealing with a right peroneal contusion.
At first, Duren was questionable. Once the Pistons revealed their starting lineup for the night, Duren was ruled out, which slid the returning Isaiah Stewart into the starting five.
Duren was a part of the Pistons’ Friday night matchup on the road against the Toronto Raptors. The big man checked in for 36 minutes. He went 9-11 from the field to score 21 points. Duren had a double-double by coming down with 18 rebounds.
The Pistons ended up taking care of business against the Raptors by picking up a 117-105 win. With that victory, the Pistons officially clinched their spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, becoming the fifth team in the Eastern Conference to punch their ticket.
It’s unclear how severe Duren’s setback is. The fact that he was ruled out late and participated in pregame warmups could be a sign that the veteran’s absence on Saturday was just the team taking caution. While the Pistons still have playoff seeding to play for, they shouldn’t risk further setbacks as the postseason is quickly approaching.
Fortunately for Detroit, they landed two reinforcements on Saturday against Memphis. Isaiah Stewart was eligible to suit up after missing the previous two games due to a suspension. Cade Cunningham, who was upgraded to probable after a six-game absence due to a calf contusion, was also cleared for action. Duren is now a starter to keep an eye on, along with Tobias Harris.