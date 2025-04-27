Detroit Pistons Make Final Call on Isaiah Stewart vs Knicks
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons will host the New York Knicks for their Game 4 matchup in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Unfortunately for the home team, the veteran center Isaiah Stewart will be sidelined once again.
According to the injury report, the Pistons have downgraded Stewart to out. The veteran center continues battling with knee soreness as the playoffs progress.
via @HuntPatterson_: Pistons rule Isaiah Stewart (right knee inflammation) out for Game 4 vs. New York.
As the 2024-2025 regular season wound down, Stewart was ruled out for the final two games of the year. At first, it seemed like a minor issue. After the Pistons got a week off to prepare for their playoff run, Stewart was excluded from the injury report ahead of Game 1.
When the Pistons visited the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Stewart checked in for nearly 19 minutes. While he had a solid defensive impact, picking up five rebounds and blocking two shots, being a plus-eight on the floor during his time, Stewart’s night ended early.
Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff revealed that the fourth-quarter absence was indeed a case of the team holding Stewart out as he dealt with knee concerns. An MRI the following day didn’t reveal anything too concerning, but the Pistons placed Stewart on a day-to-day timeline.
Over the next two games, Stewart missed action. Sunday will mark three absences in a row for the veteran center. The Pistons are looking to even the series 2-2 on their home court on Sunday afternoon.
The Pistons and the Knicks are scheduled for a 1 PM ET tip.