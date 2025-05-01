Detroit Pistons Make Final Call on Isaiah Stewart's Status vs Knicks
For the fifth game in a row, the Detroit Pistons are heading into their matchup against the New York Knicks with their standout reserve center, Isaiah Stewart, on the injury report.
According to the official NBA injury report, Stewart is dealing with knee inflammation. Once again, the Pistons placed him as questionable to take on the Knicks for the Game 6 matchup in Detroit.
While Stewart’s recent lack of availability is certainly concerning heading into Thursday’s action, there was a positive sign for a potential status upgrade. Following the Pistons’ Thursday morning shootaround, Stewart was seen putting in some work by reporters in attendance.
Unfortunately for Detroit, Stewart’s step in the right direction won’t result in getting cleared to play. The Pistons decided to rule out Stewart once again.
If Stewart were to land the green light to play on Thursday, it would mark just his second playoff appearance in his career. When the Pistons took on the Knicks for Game 1 on April 19, Stewart was among many Pistons players participating in their first postseason action.
Although Stewart was dealing with his setback, he still had an impact as he came down with five rebounds and blocked two shots on the defensive end. Stewart finished the night as a plus-eight after getting shut down early, due to his setback.
An MRI following the Game 1 loss didn’t reveal anything too concerning, but the Pistons considered Stewart to be day-to-day. Leading up to every game since Game 1, Stewart was considered questionable before ultimately getting ruled out.
With Stewart out of the mix, the Pistons have been utilizing the veteran Paul Reed. In four games, Reed has averaged 12 minutes on the court. He’s posting averages of three points, four rebounds, and one steal.
The Pistons and the Knicks will tip at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.