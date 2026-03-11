J.B. Bickerstaff Lays Out Case For Jalen Duren As Most Improved Player

Throughout this season, Jalen Duren has shown great improvement in his fourth season with the Detroit Pistons. Duren’s dominant play on both ends of the floor helped earn him a spot in the NBA All-Star Game, along with his Pistons teammate, Cade Cunningham.

Duren is second on the team in scoring, averaging 18.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. In the Pistons 138-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, which snapped the team’s four-game losing streak, Duren led Detroit, scoring 26 points, four rebounds, and two assists, on an efficient 9-of-10 shooting from the field.

J.B. Bickerstaff's Case For Duren To Be Most Improved Player

Duren was also dominant on the defensive end in the road win over the Nets, recording two blocks and steals each. Following Tuesday night’s win, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke on Duren's candidacy for the Most Improved Player of the Year Award for the 2025-26 regular season.

“I think its easy if you’ve watched us play. If you’ve watched us play consistently over the past year and a half two years and a half almost the steps that he’s taken from even the beginning of last year to this year, becoming an All-Star and becoming basically a dominant force on both ends of the floor,” said Bickerstaff.

“You’ve got to recognize a guy that works that hard and give him credit for the work that he’s put in over the summer to continue to get better and understand what he wanted to make this year out to be, and I’ll say it again, his numbers aren’t hollow his numbers impact winning,” Bickerstaff continues.

How Duren Can Fuel Pistons Playoff Run

Mar 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Following Tuesday’s victory over the Nets, the Pistons maintain the best record in the Eastern Conference and are 3.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics at 46-18. With the odds currently stacked against the Pistons in a potential playoff series against the Celtics, Duren has the opportunity to be a difference-maker.

Duren’s scoring and his dominant defense, especially late in tight games, could make the difference in the Pistons advancing in a seven-game playoff series. In last season’s playoff series against the New York Knicks, which the Pistons lost in six games, Duren averaged 11.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

Entering the final stretch of the season, Duren, along with Cunningham’s leadership, aims to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Duren also looks to build off his performances from last postseason and guide Detroit to a playoff run.