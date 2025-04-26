Detroit Pistons Make Jaden Ivey Announcement Before Game 4 vs Knicks
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons will take the floor on their home court to host the New York Knicks for Game 4. As expected, they’ll roll without Jaden Ivey once again.
Since January, Ivey has been recovering from a broken left fibula. Last month, the Pistons revealed that Ivey was able to start doing some on-court work, but made it clear he’ll miss an additional four weeks.
On Saturday afternoon, the team made another announcement regarding Ivey.
“Pistons guard Jaden Ivey continues to recover from a broken left fibula, which he suffered on January 1 against Orlando. His activity includes a progression of basketball shooting and skill work along with continued re-conditioning and strength work. Ivey’s status will be updated in another two weeks.”
At this point, Ivey is guaranteed to miss the entire first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. That was the likely scenario since the last update.
For Ivey, he’s missing a valuable opportunity with the Pistons this postseason. Since he joined the organization as a first-round pick, Ivey has been a part of multiple losing seasons without a single postseason game under his belt.
This year, Ivey was primed to have a role on a playoff squad in Detroit. Before going down with his injury, Ivey was thriving alongside Cade Cunningham and putting on a potential Most Improved Player of the Year campaign.
In 30 games, Ivey posted averages of 18 points, four assists, and four rebounds. He shot 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from three. During Detroit’s January 1 matchup against the Orlando Magic, Ivey went out with a leg injury, which required surgery to fix. He’s going on four months without an appearance.