Detroit Pistons Make Pair of Two-Way Signings Ahead of Regular Season
As the preseason rolled along, the Detroit Pistons still had roster spots that needed to be filled. Less than a week from the start of the regular season, Trajan Langdon has filled two of the team's two-way slots.
The first player the Pistons agreed to a two-way deal with was Alondes Williams. He played his colleeg ball at Oklahoma and Wake Forest before eventually going undrafted.
Williams does have some NBA experience, briefly playing for two teams in as many season. He appeared in one game for the Brooklyn Nets in 2023, followed by seven games for the Miami Heat last year.
The second prospect the Pistons signed has a little more experience than Williams, but not much. Cole Swider is also on his way to Detroit after stints with the LA Lakers and Miami Heat.
Swider, a 6-foot-9 forward, appeared in 18 games for Miami last season. He'd break double-digits in two of those matchups, scoring 11 and 14 points respectively.
Of these two, Swider is arguably the more intriguing prospect for the Pistons long term. Not only does he add to the roster's wing depth, but he has the potential to be a good shooter at the pro level. Swider shot over 40% from three his last two years in college, including 41.1% on high volume as a senior.
Seeing that the Pistons already have an array of prospects at guard and forward, it's unlikely these two see much time at the NBA level. That said, two-way deals will allow the front office to closely watch their development to see if they can be productive additions to the team's core.