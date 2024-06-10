Detroit Pistons Miss Matas Buzelis in 2024 NBA Mock Draft
At this stage of the pre-draft process, many expect the Detroit Pistons to strongly consider taking NBA G League prospect Matas Buzelis.
But considering the uncertainty of this year’s draft class, it seems every slot beyond the top-two picks could truthfully be a wildcard. With the Pistons sitting at No. 5, they’ll have to watch two mystery players go off the board, along with Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher.
While Buzelis is the popular pick for Detroit at this time, one mock draft assumes there is a scenario where the G League standout isn’t available at five. According to Bleacher Report’s latest effort, Buzelis goes to the San Antonio Spurs at four.
That left Detroit in a position to take on Donovan Clingan.
“For the Detroit Pistons, drafting the best player available will be the priority, particularly with Trajon Langdon taking over, considering the current rosters' young prospects aren't ‘his guys.’ Clingan would give Detroit a surefire defensive anchor and some potential trade flexibility with Jalen Duren, who's been up and down to start his career.”
Despite finishing last year off with an NBA-worst 14-win record, the Pistons barely locked in a top-five pick. Taking on a young prospect to develop is a logical move for Detroit. Considering they remain in a rebuild, they have the flexibility to get creative.
As BR’s Jonathan Wassermann noted, the UConn center “figures to be a trade-up target” for teams in need of size and defense. Before the lottery, Clingan’s stock was rising rapidly.
If teams are truly intrigued with the seven-footer at fifth-overall, perhaps that could present the Pistons with an opportunity to move off the pick.
The Pistons are no strangers to drafting within the top ten. Some of their selections have proven to be solid, while others haven’t panned out as expected.
At some point, Detroit will need to steer in a different direction, turning their rebuild into a chance to compete for a spot in the Play-In at least. It’s rare when year one prospects have that type of impact on an organization. Maybe Clingan’s presence at five could help the Pistons gain a player with experience while moving back.
Or, Clingan could be a decent addition to a frontcourt that could use some upgrades. The 20-year-old has two NCAA seasons under his belt. Two years ago, he appeared in 39 games as a freshman, averaging 13 minutes on the floor. He produced seven points per game while blocking two shots and coming down with six rebounds.
Last year, Clingan produced 13 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks per game with an increase in playing time.