Detroit Pistons New Addition Supports Latest Run vs. Knicks
Out in Las Vegas, the Detroit Pistons battled it out against the New York Knicks on Friday night.
One of the newest Pistons, Malik Beasley, was in attendance for the matchup.
While the Pistons fought hard, climbing back from a 20-point deficit, they couldn’t find themselves on the right side of the game in the end. Detroit suffered a one-point defeat in front of the 27-year-old veteran.
Despite the loss, the Pistons were fortunate to get another run in for their rookie additions, while having a newcomer on the sidelines soaking up the action.
This summer, the Pistons had a plan to bring in some fresh veteran voices to join a rebuilding roster that’s stacked with young and inexperienced players.
While Detroit had enough cap space to make splashes with star additions, they controlled the spending and opted for veterans on short-term deals, preserving cap space for the future when it’s time to start turning things around with a big move.
Beasley comes to the Pistons with eight seasons of experience under his belt. He recently wrapped up a 79-game stint with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Last summer, Beasley had a team option with the Los Angeles Lakers. After getting a 26-game showcase in LA, Beasley’s time out West was cut short after the Lakers declined his option, making him a free agent.
The veteran guard found an opportunity to potentially compete for a title with the Bucks. As Milwaukee stacked up the roster with another star in Damian Lillard, Beasley was looked at as a stellar complementery addition to the starting five.
Last year, Beasley started in all but two of the games he appeared in, which marked a career-high. Spending nearly 30 minutes on the court per night, the veteran guard produced 11 points per game, draining over 40 percent of his threes.
With the Pistons on the hunt for proven three-point shooters to put next to Cade Cunningham, Beasley was an obvious fit. Throughout nearly 500 games in his career, Beasley made nearly 40 percent of his threes.
In the long term, Beasley’s future is unclear. Since he signed a one-year deal with Detroit, there is a chance that the veteran guard could suit up for the Pistons for a short period. For the time being, the 27-year-old guard looks forward to an opportunity to compete for his sixth organization.
