Detroit Pistons Owner Releases Big Statement After Viral Brawl
Sunday’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves made headlines due to the bench-clearing brawl that took place during the second quarter.
After the veteran center/forward Naz Reid was fouled by Pistons rookie Ron Holland, the two exchanged words. Meanwhile, Holland ended up getting tangled up with Donte DiVincenzo, and that situation turned into the skirmish that went viral during Sunday’s slate.
The Pistons saw three players and a coach get ejected. The Timberwolves lost two players and a coach as well. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that each player involved would be suspended. During the Pistons’ Wednesday night matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Pistons owner Tom Gores put out a lengthy statement regarding the Pistons’ latest incident.
“In recent days, our team has faced scrutiny stemming from moments of intensity on the court. Let me be absolutely clear: We stand behind our players. While I wish the penalty outcome had been different, I write to you with a full heart, with pride in our players, passion for a city, and a clear voice of support for all those who wear the Pistons colors. We are bonded through our challenges. Our players compete with passion and teamwork, values that so many of us share.
Detroit has always been a city that plays with hustle and pride. The Pistons have never shied away from playing hard and having each other's backs, and we won't start now. In Detroit, we rise together. To our players and coaches, continue to work hard and play hard. We see you. We appreciate you. We support you. Your dedication fuels this franchise, and your courage inspires us all to our fans. Thank you for riding with us through every game, battle, and moment. Your energy fuels our players and makes the Pistons who we are. Together, we will keep building together. We will keep competing. And together, we will keep proving that Detroit basketball is more than a game. It's a way of life.”
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons have revived their “Bad Boys” reputation in the eyes of the media and the fans. With their physical play, hard-nosed attitude, and high energy, a young and scrappy team has often gotten under the skin of their opponent.
That hasn’t bothered Gores one bit. What the Pistons are doing is working. After several seasons of being at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, holding high draft lottery odds as a result of their on-court struggles, the Pistons have found an identity that’s working for them.
Heading into Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pistons held a 42-33 record, which placed them fifth in the Eastern Conference. Any day now, the Pistons will punch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time in years.