All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Part Ways With 3 Players After Preseason Finale

The Pistons made a few roster moves with the regular season approaching.

Justin Grasso

Apr 12, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; A general shot of a basketball with a Detroit Pistons logo on it during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Hornets 116-77. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; A general shot of a basketball with a Detroit Pistons logo on it during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Hornets 116-77. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons closed out their preseason with a matchup against the Washington Wizards.

After taking down the Wizards with a 119-98 victory, the Pistons naturally made a few roster moves, parting ways with developmental prospects now that the preseason is in the rearview.

via @KeithSmithNBA: The Detroit Pistons have waived Charles Bediako, Dawson Garcia and Brice Williams.

Bediako entered the NBA in 2023. He was in the NBA Draft pool out of Alabama, where he played for two seasons. In 70 games, Bediako averaged 19.3 minutes of action. He posted averages of 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. The center started his pro run in the G League with the Austin Spurs.

Last season, Bediako spent time with the Grand Rapids Gold. In 34 games with the Gold last year, Bediako averaged 10.4 points, shooting 59 percent from the field. He also came down with 9.4 rebounds per game.

Dawson Garcia, a 24-year-old rookie, had a five-year run in the NCAA. He started at Marquette before going to North Carolina and spending his final three seasons at Minnesota. During his final year, Garcia averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He made 47 percent of his shots from the field and 37 percent of his threes.

After going undrafted in 2025, Garcia signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pistons. Considering the details of his deal, he was expected to be on the team on a training camp basis.

Brice William
Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) dribbles against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Brice Williams is another rookie who joined the team after going undrafted in 2025. He had college stints at Charlotte and Nebraska. During his two seasons at Nebraska, Williams appeared in 69 games. He was a full-time starter. The guard made 46 percent of his shots from the field, on 13.8 attempts per game.

During his final season in the NCAA, Williams posted averages of 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He made 47 percent of his shots from the field and 37 percent of his attempts from three.

The Pistons’ decision to part ways with these three prospects doesn’t come as a surprise, considering their deals were not guaranteed. Now that the three are hitting waivers, they are likely expected to return to the team’s developmental program to continue their growth at the NBA level.

With the preseason in the rearview, the Pistons are set to pay a visit to the Chicago Bulls next Wednesday for the start of the 2025-2026 regular season.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News