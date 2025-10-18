Detroit Pistons Part Ways With 3 Players After Preseason Finale
On Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons closed out their preseason with a matchup against the Washington Wizards.
After taking down the Wizards with a 119-98 victory, the Pistons naturally made a few roster moves, parting ways with developmental prospects now that the preseason is in the rearview.
via @KeithSmithNBA: The Detroit Pistons have waived Charles Bediako, Dawson Garcia and Brice Williams.
Bediako entered the NBA in 2023. He was in the NBA Draft pool out of Alabama, where he played for two seasons. In 70 games, Bediako averaged 19.3 minutes of action. He posted averages of 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. The center started his pro run in the G League with the Austin Spurs.
Last season, Bediako spent time with the Grand Rapids Gold. In 34 games with the Gold last year, Bediako averaged 10.4 points, shooting 59 percent from the field. He also came down with 9.4 rebounds per game.
Dawson Garcia, a 24-year-old rookie, had a five-year run in the NCAA. He started at Marquette before going to North Carolina and spending his final three seasons at Minnesota. During his final year, Garcia averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He made 47 percent of his shots from the field and 37 percent of his threes.
After going undrafted in 2025, Garcia signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pistons. Considering the details of his deal, he was expected to be on the team on a training camp basis.
Brice Williams is another rookie who joined the team after going undrafted in 2025. He had college stints at Charlotte and Nebraska. During his two seasons at Nebraska, Williams appeared in 69 games. He was a full-time starter. The guard made 46 percent of his shots from the field, on 13.8 attempts per game.
During his final season in the NCAA, Williams posted averages of 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He made 47 percent of his shots from the field and 37 percent of his attempts from three.
The Pistons’ decision to part ways with these three prospects doesn’t come as a surprise, considering their deals were not guaranteed. Now that the three are hitting waivers, they are likely expected to return to the team’s developmental program to continue their growth at the NBA level.
With the preseason in the rearview, the Pistons are set to pay a visit to the Chicago Bulls next Wednesday for the start of the 2025-2026 regular season.