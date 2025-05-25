Detroit Pistons Pick Top 10 Point Guard in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
For the first time in years, the Detroit Pistons aren’t doing heavy scouting for the first round of the NBA Draft. Not only did they have a successful season by making the playoffs after tripling their win total, but the Pistons sent their protected pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves after clinching a spot in the NBA Playoffs.
For now, the Pistons have just one pick in the draft. Holding a second-rounder from the Toronto Raptors, the Pistons will go on the clock with the 37th overall pick in the second round.
According to a mock draft from CBS Sports, the Pistons could pick up Marquette guard, Kam Jones who is ranked as a top 10 point guard, according to the publication.
Kam Jones Predicted to Land With the Detroit Pistons in the 2025 NBA Draft
“Detroit should continue to be adding shooting and playmaking around Cade Cunningham -- both of which are boxes Jones could help tick off. His efficiency last season dipped off but he has tools to be a complementary piece with his playmaking and ability to make shots; Synergy rated him in the 79th percentile last season in catch-and-shoot scenarios when unguarded.”
The senior just wrapped up his most successful season in the NCAA. Starting in 34 games, Jones produced 19 points per game on 48 percent shooting from the field. Although he produced more points per game compared to any of his other seasons, Jones’ three-point efficiency did take a dip. After averaging 41 percent in 2023-2024, Jones knocked down 31 percent of his threes on six attempts per game.
Detroit could be down a point guard when free agency opens up in July. After acquiring Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline, the 31-year-old is set to hit the open market. Since he was a decent contributor in the playoffs for Detroit, he could garner some interest in the backup point guard market.
A prospect like Jones would be a depth piece in 2025-2026. Not only do the Pistons tend to have Jaden Ivey take on backup ball-handler duties when Cunningham takes a breather, but the former first-rounder Marcus Sasser is still in the mix, ready to pack a punch off the bench.