Detroit Pistons slide down in latest major power rankings after four losses in December

There was once a time in Detroit Pistons history where fans would feel lucky to be in the top half of any power rankings. Now, a 9-4 win-loss record in the month of December slides Detroit multiple spots down.

The national media and fans around the world now have expectations for the Detroit Pistons as they've continued to win consistently. Cade Cunningham has firmly entrenched himself in MVP conversations. There are no more questions as to whether or not the team is a random fluke.

The Pistons may not have started with sky high expectations, but they've earned new expectations and the respect of many just 33 games into the season.

Jan 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach JB. Bickerstaff yells instructions to his team against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

All four losses had something in common

Despite a 25–8 record, December was Detroit’s "roughest" stretch, with four of their eight total losses in that month. All four of those losses came against teams well below .500. One of Detroit's four losses came against the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The other three losses came against the Dallas Mavericks in overtime, Utah Jazz, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Three of the four losses were within four points, but this still isn't a tendency Detroit wants to carry into the playoffs. If Detroit continues on the trajectory they're headed towards, they'll be matched up in the playoffs against a lower-seeded team. Detroit will have expectations to handle business. As we head toward the second half of the season, every regular season game for the Detroit Pistons will be worth watching.

"Also of note: Their 14 home games trail only the Rockets (12) in the fewest in the association. They'll leave home once in the first 21 days of January." ESPN's Vincent Goodwill

Shooting is still an issue for Detroit

The shooting issue with Detroit is not going to change overnight. The Pistons shot 44% from behind the three-point line against the Los Angeles Lakers, but shooting above 40% isn't something they do very often. It's going to take action from management using all their capabilities to bring in proven and established shooters. It's too deep into the season to expect players who aren't shooting specialists to suddenly become shooting specialists.

"Important to remember, the Pistons have succeeded up to this point despite the obvious concern about shooting, and that concern has reared its head in December -- 32.8% from 3-point range, worst in the league. They're still waiting on Jaden Ivey to turn the corner, with "patience" being the word used by one key staffer recently, but he is shooting 40% from 3 in 17 games." ESPN's Vincent Goodwill

If returning guard Jaden Ivey continues to impress from three-point range, expect Ivey to creep back into the starting lineup alongside Cade Cunningham. With Duncan Robinson being a pure shooting specialists and Caris LeVert going throguh injury issues, there's a spot for the taking in the backcourt with Cunningham.