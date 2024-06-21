Detroit Pistons Plan to Pursue Former Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach
This week, the Detroit Pistons are beginning a search for a new head coach. They find themselves in the same position as last summer after they parted ways with Dwane Casey as the head coach.
Last year, the Pistons agreed to a historical contract with former Phoenix Suns head coach, Monty Williams. With a major six-year deal, Williams became the highest-paid at the time. With that type of deal, Detroit expected immediate results.
Unfortunately, Williams’ experience couldn’t steer the Pistons in the right direction. It’s unclear what the Pistons’ realistic expectations were for year one of the Williams era, but it certainly wasn’t a 14-win season. After taking some months to mull it over, the Pistons decided to move on from Monty Williams, despite the fact he has five years left on his deal.
This offseason, the Pistons fired up searches for a President of Basketball Operations and a General Manager. Now, they are moving quickly on securing interviews with head coaching prospects.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is somebody the Pistons plan to pursue. In addition, the Pistons have received permission to interview Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant, Micah Nori.
The list doesn’t end right there. Per Wojnarowski’s report, the Pistons are “expected” to call for permission on more assistants. So far, those three have quickly landed on Detroit’s radar.
Sweeney is a former Pistons assistant, and also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets prior to his recent run with the Mavs. Nori has been coaching since 2009, having stints with the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets, and the Pistons as well.
Bickerstaff is the first former head coach to be named as an official candidate for Detroit. He recently wrapped up a five-year tenure with the Cavaliers, which included two playoff runs. Overall, Bickerstaff has a 255-290 record as a head coach in the NBA.