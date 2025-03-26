Detroit Pistons Player Calls ‘Clickbait’ on Viral Chris Paul Clip
This week, the Detroit Pistons started their slate by handling business at home with a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs on their home court. The victory comes after the Pistons took care of business against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.
While the matchup didn’t generate many highlights in favor of the Spurs, a clip of the veteran point guard Chris Paul went viral, as his trash-talking was picked up on the broadcast microphones.
One popular X account suggested Paul was going at Pistons guard Dennis Schroder.
via @Sleeper_Hoops: Chris Paul trash talking Dennis Schroder: “Tell yo daddy I said it too!” 👀🍿
The post came across Pistons guard Malik Beasley’s timeline, which resulted in the veteran calling “clickbait” on the claim.
via @mbeasy5: Lmaooo this click bate wasn’t even talking to him
Beasley was on the court at the same time it went down. While he didn’t include any additional details, the veteran claims that Schroder wasn’t, in fact, on the other end of the trash talk.
Either way, Paul’s words clearly didn’t get to the Pistons. While the game was close early on, it quickly got out of hand for the Spurs. Detroit ended up dominating the Spurs with a 122-96 victory. Paul finished the night with just three points and three assists in 21 minutes.
With that win, Detroit moved to 41-32 on the season. They are on a two-game winning streak and in line to potentially move up a spot in the Eastern Conference.