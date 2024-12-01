Detroit Pistons Player Sent a Gift to 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey
After a long night in Indiana, the Detroit Pistons battled the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back set. For Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers, the game was an opportunity to secure their fourth win of the year, while getting back at the Pistons, who beat them earlier this season in South Philly.
The one-time All-Star helped his team get its revenge in Detroit. Against a Cade Cunningham-less Pistons squad, Maxey checked in for 35 minutes and produced 28 points. He also dished out six assists and came down with four rebounds.
Philly controlled the matchup from start to finish. They ended up defeating the Pistons 111-96.
After the game, Detroit’s veteran reserve Paul Reed gifted Maxey with a signed jersey.
Up until this season, Maxey and Reed were teammates on the Sixers. Back in 2020, they started their professional careers together as they were both selected by the 76ers in the same draft class.
Coming out of Kentucky after his freshman year, Maxey was Philly’s first selection of the 2020 NBA Draft. He slipped past the lottery and was called on with the 21st overall pick.
Reed wasn’t the Sixers’ next pick, but he became one of two second-rounders they held onto. After the Sixers picked up Isaiah Joe out of Arkansas, the Sixers acquired Reed with the 58th overall pick. At the time, Reed was coming out of DePaul, where he competed for three seasons.
Reed and Maxey had two different paths in Philadelphia. Maxey was in and out of the Sixers’ rotation in year one, while Reed started as a two-way signee with ties to the G League. Eventually, Reed earned a standard contract before signing a brand new deal two summers ago.
This past summer, Reed and Maxey split for the first time. Maxey landed a major extension from Philadelphia, while Reed was waived. The Pistons picked up the veteran center with a claim and have utilized him in emergency situations behind Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.
On Saturday night, Reed got a chance to collect some minutes. He checked in for 14 minutes, scoring seven points and accounting for four rebounds against his former team.