Detroit Pistons Player Suggested as Potential Lakers Trade Target
As the Detroit Pistons try to figure out which role they’ll play in the upcoming trade deadline, one of their veteran centers is seeing smoke in the trade rumor mill.
Isaiah Stewart has unsurprisingly become a frequent name popping up as a potential trade target, leading publications to predict where he might land.
Lakeshow Life, a site centered around the Lakers, recently kicked around three “outside the box” trade options for the struggling LeBron James-led team. Looking at a handful of centers only, a case was made for Stewart to link up with one of his NBA enemies.
What Works for LA?
“Stewart could give the Lakers the talent and physicality they need inside,” Maxwell Ogden writes.
“… Stewart is a 6'8" and 250-pound big who makes up for his lack of elite height with a colossal 7'4.75" wingspan and an intriguing motor. He's more than willing to get physical on both ends of the floor, which makes him an ideal candidate to help address Los Angeles' rebounding woes.”
The Lakers currently employ a handful of players giving the team minutes at the big man spot. Anthony Davis is the head of the snake, while Jaxon Hayes and Christian Koloko are known to get all of their minutes at the position.
Stewart’s versatility landed him a lot of praise before, especially last season when Monty Williams started him at the four and allowed him to show his range as a shooter.
But defense comes first and foremost for Stewart, and he’s been a critical boost for JB Bickerstaff’s Pistons coming off the bench.
With a 3.1 block percentage, Stewart is in the 84th percentile, according to Cleaning the Glass. He’s also averaging seven rebounds per game, which is a notable jump compared to Hayes and Koloko.
If the Lakers truly have eyes on Stewart, the Pistons center would be one of many players to get a look from the Western Conference contender hopefuls. If Detroit decides to sell in February, Stewart might be one of the most attractive chips on the table.
In an alternate reality where the Pistons sit tight or take a swing as a buyer, it might be in Trajan Langdon’s best interest to keep the high-energy big man.