Detroit Pistons Player Surpasses Anthony Edwards to Lead NBA Stat
Another big night from beyond the arc for the veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley officially helped the Detroit Pistons guard surpass Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards in a key NBA statistic.
With six three-pointers against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Beasley has the most in the league as January approaches with 122 total.
Anthony Edwards places one spot behind Beasley, as he has 120 threes made through 29 games. Tyler Herro is their closest competitor, as the Miami Heat guard has knocked down 111 shots from beyond the arc.
Based on his run so far, Beasley is on pace to potentially set a franchise record in Detroit.
Even if Beasley doesn’t beat the record, it’s still safe to say he should be considered a home-run signing for the Pistons during the 2024 offseason.
After a season with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023-2024, Beasley hit the open market. He was wrapping up a year where he averaged 11 points while knocking down 41 percent of his threes.
Detroit’s improved front office landed Beasley at a bargain rate, signing him for one season on a $6 million salary. He had a key role from day one and remains one of the main reasons why the Pistons are finding some early success this year.
In 31 games, Beasley has averaged 29 minutes off the bench. He’s producing 17 points per game while knocking down threes at a 42 percent clip.
Beasley might’ve been viewed as a potential trade deadline prospect for the rebuilding Pistons squad, but he’s proven to be highly valuable as the Pistons tie last season’s win total before January. Perhaps Beasley could cement his name in Pistons history when this year’s all said and done.