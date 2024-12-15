Detroit Pistons Remain Unsure About 2 Key Players vs Heat
There hasn’t been much action beyond the practice court for the Detroit Pistons this week. On Thursday night, the Pistons returned to the floor for a game in Boston, facing the Celtics While they hoped to snap a long losing streak, the Celtics came out on top once again.
Not only did the Pistons lose the game, but they lost their starting forward during the game as well.
Tobias Harris left for the locker room during the fourth quarter of the Pistons’ matchup against the Celtics. According to reports, Harris was dealing with a hand injury. By the time he left the game, the Pistons were so far behind that Harris’s absence could’ve been seen as precautionary.
However, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff suggested that more details about the setback will come at some point following Saturday morning’s practice.
The head coach looped in Jalen Duren with that statement.
“Different circumstances for each of them,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “Medical staff and PR guys will put out a statement at some point, I’m sure, but they are both recovering, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”
Unlike Harris, Jalen Duren didn’t get the chance to play in Thursday’s game. Although he wasn’t on the initial injury report, Duren was downgraded with a wrist injury on Thursday afternoon. He was a game-time decision, who ultimately didn’t play.
Isaiah Stewart replaced Duren in the starting lineup against the Celtics.
This season, Duren has competed in 23 games for Detroit. He is averaging nine points, nine rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes of action.
As for Harris, he started in 25 games. The veteran forward has knocked down 45 percent of his shots and 34 percent of his threes to average 14 points per game. Along with his scoring, Harris has averaged seven rebounds and two assists.
The Pistons are set to face the Miami Heat on Monday. Currently, Detroit is unsure about Harris and Duren’s status.