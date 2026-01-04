Pistons roll into Cleveland shorthanded as injuries hamper them ahead of Cavs clash

The Detroit Pistons will be shorthanded heading into their road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight (Sunday).

At a vital stage of their campaign, which until the last two weeks has been deserving of a sweet spot at the top of the Eastern Conference, things have started to go sour with three defeats out of the last four games.

And to continue testing the team’s depth and resilience, center Jalen Duren will miss the game against the Cavs with a right ankle sprain, and he will be re-evaluated in one week.

Joining Duren on the sidelines is veteran forward Tobias Harris, who has been absent from the team since he played five minutes in the 128-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on December 30.

Harris is dealing with a left hip sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

WHAT THEY BRING TO THE PISTONS AND WHY THIS IS A BIG LOSS?

Duren’s absence is a significant blow for the Pistons. The young center has been one of Detroit’s most consistent contributors this season, averaging a double-double with 17.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

His energy on the glass and ability to finish around the rim have anchored the Pistons’ interior presence, and replacing that production will be a major challenge against a Cavs team known for its size and defensive discipline.

On the other side, Harris has provided steady scoring and leadership throughout the season, averaging 13.4 points per game.

While his numbers may not always jump off the stat sheet, his experience and versatility are valuable for a young Pistons roster still learning how to close games and handle adversity, led by superstar Cade Cunningham.

The absence of two key rotation players only adds to the difficulty of snapping out of that slump. Increased responsibilities are likely for the remaining frontcourt players, as well as Cunningham, who averages 26.6 points and 9.7 assists per game and is coming off a 31-point outing against the Miami Heat. He also dished out 11 assists in a 118-112 loss.

Sunday’s contest in Cleveland marks the Pistons’ final road game before returning home for a six-game homestand.

Finishing the road stretch on a positive note would provide a much-needed boost of momentum, especially with injuries continuing to linger. Even shorthanded, Detroit will look to compete, adjust, and set the tone for what they hope will be a productive stretch at home.

How the Pistons respond to this challenge could shape the weeks ahead, testing their depth, coaching adjustments, and mental toughness.