Detroit Pistons Rematch vs OKC Thunder Moved to National TV
As they continue to be one of the NBA's biggest success stories this season, the Detroit Pistons have seen some of their recent games flexed to national television. Following a thrilling matchup earlier this week, news emerged of another upcoming matchup that will now also have a larger viewing audience.
On Wednesday night, the Pistons had the opportunity to play on ESPN as they took on the Miami Heat. This ended up being a wise decision by the network, as both teams provided an exciting matchup. Cade Cunningham dazzled en route to his ninth triple-double of the season and hit a game-winner for Detroit in the final seconds.
Amid recent developments, ESPN has picked up another one of the Pistons' upcoming games. They'll now square off against the OKC Thunder on national TV as part of double header. This rematch will follow up a showdown between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Pistons and Thunder will have their second and final matchup of the year on April 2nd in a game that is sure to be eventful. These squads faced off last weekend, and there was no shortage of theatrics. It started off when Cunningham was ejected in the third quarter after arguing with the officials. After the game, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff had a fiery rant about how the refs called the game that night.
Despite being shorthanded, the Thunder managed to knock off the Pistons 113-107 in the first meeting. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a driving force in the victory, ending the night with 48 points. Cunningham and company will now attempt to even the season series in front of a nationally televised audience.