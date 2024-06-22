Detroit Pistons Reportedly Dangling Veteran Forward in Trade Talks
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons have already gone through a massive makeover. Along with moving on from GM Troy Weaver and head coach Monty Williams, there could be shake-ups to the roster as well.
Over the past few seasons, the Pistons have added an array of young talents to their core. Among those is Isaiah Stewart, who Detroit acquired after he was take in the first round of the 2020 draft.
Since joining the Pistons, Stewart has quietly developed into a promising forward prospect. His 250-pound frame allows him to guard any kind of wing, and he's expanded his game beyond the arc on the other end of the floor. Stewart played in 46 games for the Pistons this season and averaged 10.9 PPG and 6.6 RPG while shooting 38.3% from deep.
After spending the past four seasons with the Pistons, Stewart's time in Detroit could be coming to an end. In his latest news dump for Yahoo Sports, Jake Fischer cited the team is gauging the trade market for the 23-year-old. "And the Detroit Pistons are evaluating the market for Isaiah Stewart, according to league sources," Fischer wrote.
If a team does trade for Stewart, they'll have him long-term. This upcoming season he is set to begin a four-year, $60 million dollar contract. At $15 million a year, he is reasobly priced for a starter-level rotation player.
Moving on from Stewart could make sense for the Pistons, opening up a spot for them at power forward. They could fill the void in free agency, or slot in Simone Fontecchio following his strong run with the Pistons after coming over in a trade.