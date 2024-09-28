Detroit Pistons Reportedly Held Trade Talks for 3-Time NBA All-Star
On Friday night, the New York Knicks sent shockwaves through the NBA by trading for Karl-Anthony Towns. According to recent reports, the Detroit Pistons seemed to in the mix for one of the key pieces of the trade.
In return for the All-Star center, the Minnesota Timberwolves received Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. The former has been a name thrown around a lot this summer as a player who could be traded as he nears the end of his contract. Randle is signed through this season and then has a player option for the 2026 campaign.
While reporting on the trade, Ian Begley of SNY touched on teams who have expressed interest in Randle. Among those mentioned was the Pistons along with two other Eastern Conference teams.
Randle, 29, was an All-NBA-level player for the Knicks during his time in New York. Injuries kept him off the floor for most of last season, appearing in just 46 games. When healthy, he averaged 24.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, and 5.0 APG.
For the Pistons, this is an interesting trade target for them. Randle is a highly skilled player, but his fit in Detroit is questionable at best.
The main issue with Randle on the Pistons is that he isn't a threat from beyond the arc. Since he's unable to space the floor, all he'd do is clog up more space in the mid-range and around the rim. On top of this, he's also a player that likes to have the ball in his hands a lot. This could complicate his fit alongside Cade Cunningham, who is the focal point of the Pistons' offense.
Bringing in Randle might have raised the Pistons' floor, but overall, might have ended up doing more harm than good with his skill set. Detroit made the right decision by going after players who fit alongside their young core.