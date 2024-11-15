Detroit Pistons Reveal Starting Lineup for NBA Cup Action vs Raptors
The Detroit Pistons are back on the court Friday night for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. For the second time this season, they are competing for the NBA Cup group stage.
Earlier this week, the Pistons engaged in a tight battle with the Miami Heat. The game came down to the final play, ending with the Pistons coming out on top. They are now trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks in their group and have an opportunity to improve their stance against a shorthanded Toronto Raptors team.
The Raptors aren’t the only team heading into Friday’s game without some key players. While the veteran center Jalen Duren seems to be healed up from his sprained ankle, the Pistons are going to roll without the starting forward Tim Hardaway Jr. and the backup forward Simone Fontecchio.
Hardaway is currently dealing with a head laceration that he suffered during Detroit’s Tuesday night win at home. As for Fontecchio, he is dealing with a toe sprain. Both players missed the action on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
While Ivey was questionable, the Pistons upgraded him to available ahead of the matchup.
In Milwaukee, the Pistons had to roll out a new starting five, which included bumps from the rookie Ron Holland and the seasoned veteran Malik Beasley. Once again, they won’t have a chance to go back to their night one starting five in Toronto.
Pistons Starting Lineup vs. Toronto Raptors
- Cade Cunningham
- Jaden Ivey
- Tobias Harris
- Malik Beasley
- Jalen Duren
With Ivey back in the mix, the Pistons will only have one change in the starting lineup this time around. Beasley initially replaced Ivey on Wednesday, but he won’t be the one headed to the bench.
The rookie Ron Holland will return to his usual role. In 12 games, Holland averaged 14 minutes off the bench. He produced six points and three rebounds in a reserve role.
Meanwhile, Beasley thrived in his role as a starter. He checked in for 44 minutes against the Bucks and scored 26 points on 53 percent shooting. He made it a double-double night with ten rebounds.