How Detroit Pistons Loss to Toronto Raptors Affects Eastern Conference Playoff Race

Two of the Eastern Conference’s top defenses, the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors, faced off on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.

After what was a strong start for the Pistons in the first half, the Raptors overwhelmed Detroit in the third quarter to earn the 119-108 victory. The Raptors capitalized on fast-break points and efficient shooting from beyond the arc in the third quarter to extend their lead to as much as 14 points.

The Pistons cut the Raptors' lead to as low as five in the fourth quarter, but Brandon Ingram’s 34 points proved to be too much for Detroit. With the win, the Raptors snap their seven-game losing streak against the Pistons and improve to 38-29 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 48-19.

Current Eastern Conference Playoff Race

Despite the loss, the Pistons still hold a comfortable lead for first place in the Eastern Conference with 15 games remaining in the regular season. Following the loss, the Pistons are ahead of the Boston Celtics by four games for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Locking up the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs is key for the Pistons to make a run to the NBA Finals. History, however, suggests that when the Pistons aren't the No. 1 seed, they reach the Finals. When the Pistons last made the Finals in 2005, they were the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The last time the Pistons held the No. 1 seed, they fell to LeBron James and the Clevelend Cavaliers in the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals.

For the Raptors, the win over the Pistons gets them one step closer to taking over the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, as they are now a half-game back of the Orlando Magic. Earning the five seed could be massive for the Raptors, as they have fared well against the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, who currently hold the No. 4 seed.

Top Pistons Performers In Loss to Raptors

Mar 15, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

In the loss for the Pistons, Cade Cunningham had a phenomenal impact offensively from the opening tip. Cunningham finished the loss, leading the Pistons with 33 points, nine assists, and three rebounds on 12-of-24 shooting from the field.

Jalen Duren added 20 points for the Pistons, and Tobias Harris scored 21 as Detroit’s fourth-quarter comeback fell short. The Pistons' next two games on the road will be against the Washington Wizards, with the first being on Tuesday.

The tip-off between the Pistons and Wizards from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.