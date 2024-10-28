Detroit Pistons Reveal Starting Lineup vs Miami Heat on Monday
It’s a new week for the Detroit Pistons, and Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat serves as another opportunity to collect a win.
Heading into the game, the Heat have just two battles under their belt. In their opening game against the Orlando Magic, the Heat came up short. When they returned to the court to take on the Charlotte Hornets, Miami managed to advance to 1-1 before they closed out their first slate of games.
As for the Pistons, they are still searching for their first victory of the year. When they opened up the season against the Indiana Pacers last week, Detroit found themselves in control of the matchup for the most part, but couldn’t close it out on top.
JB Bickerstaff made his return to Cleveland in the regular season for the first time since parting ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Once again, the Pistons put up a good fight against a playoff-caliber team but couldn’t find a way to close out the game.
Most recently, the Pistons hosted the defending NBA Champions, Boston Celtics. While that matchup started slow for the Pistons, there wasn’t a blowout in store. Detroit put on an admirable effort, which received credit from a Celtics star, Jayson Tatum.
The 0-3 record isn’t an ideal start, but the Pistons believe they are equipped with the tools to be better than last year’s run. They’ll get a chance to improve their record on Monday.
Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup vs Miami Heat
- Cade Cunningham
- Jaden Ivey
- Tobias Harris
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Jalen Duren
Throughout the preseason, the Pistons experimented with different frontcourt combinations. Players like Tim Hardaway Jr., Malik Beasley, and Simone Fontecchio got a chance to state their case to roll as a starter during the regular season.
So far, Bickerstaff has leaned toward Hardaway every time. In three games, Hardaway has averaged 30 minutes on the court. During that time, he’s produced 11 points ,two rebounds, and one assist per game. Hardaway has shot 47 percent from three and 41 percent from the field as a starter so far.