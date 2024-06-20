Detroit Pistons Rival Will Prevent All-Star From Hitting Free Agency
This summer, the Detroit Pistons will have the money to make intriguing offers to some of the NBA’s most prominent free agents. However, Detroit’s division rival, the Indiana Pacers, will prevent one of the league’s top frontcourt players from hitting the open market.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Pascal Siakam intends to sign a new four-year deal, which will be worth the max amount of $189.5 million. The deal could become official as early as July 6, when the NBA lifts its free agency moratorium.
The 2016 first-rounder initially started his career with the Toronto Raptors. As a former New Mexico State standout, Siakam was a late first-round pick in Toronto. With the Raptors, he developed into a star forward, and helped Toronto win the NBA title in 2019.
Last season, Siakam appeared in 39 games with the Raptors. Considering Toronto was closer to a rebuild than contending for a championship, it was becoming clear Siakam could be on his way out. The Indiana Pacers came calling with a trade and landed the veteran for a 41-game run.
With the Pacers, Siakam averaged 21 points on 55 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from three. He also produced eight rebounds and four assists per game.
The Pacers made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. In 17 games, Siakam maintained his high level of play before the Pacers came up short against the Boston Celtics, who won the NBA title against the Dallas Mavericks.
All signs were pointing to Siakam sticking around in Indiana for the long haul. It appears everything is going as planned for the Pacers.
As for the Pistons, they can cross Siakam off their list of potential free agent candidates to make an offer to this summer. While the chances of Siakam joining a rebuilding franchise would be slim, the Pistons still could’ve attempted to state their case. Instead, Siakam will avoid fielding offers, leaving Detroit to look elsewhere.