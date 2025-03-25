Detroit Pistons Rookie on Pace to Join Exclusive Group
Before starting their massive turnaround this season, the Detroit Pistons added another promising young talent to the team's core via the NBA Draft. Many were shocked to see them take G League Ignite alum Ron Holland at No. 5, but the young forward has already started showing promise.
Holland, who was the youngest player in his respective draft class, is in a bit of a different situation for a top-five pick. Due to the Pistons' cluster of talent at the forward position, he isn't playing big minutes every night. That said, J.B. Bickerstaff has made sure to give him time to develop while also keeping the team competitive.
When given the chance to play extended minutes, Holland has shown flashes of being a productive two-way talent. This was on full display Sunday afternoon when Bickerstaff played him 32 minutes off the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans. Holland managed to put together the best performance of his rookie campaign, putting up 26 points, five rebounds, and six assists in a win for the Pistons.
As Holland attempts to finish his rookie year on a positive note, he has a chance to land himself in an exclusive group. With just a few weeks to go, he is part of a select group of players who have appeared in every game this season.
Holland's outburst against the Pelicans tied his career-high. The former lottery pick also notched 26 points back in December in a matchup against the Boston Celtics.
Even though he hasn't played a prominent role in the rotation, the Pistons should feel good about their selection from last summer. Holland has come along nicely in year one, and has shown the potential to be a key contributor for team in the not so distant future.